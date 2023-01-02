Photo of the Day: January 2, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:John Driskell Hopkins, founding member of the Zac Brown Band and Debby Boone graced the Grand Ole Opry stage Friday night for their new single “SNOW,” once recorded by her mother-in-law, Rosemary Clooney. Backed by Balsam Range, Hopkins and Boone created a magical moment bringing to life once again this holiday classic using a Yacht Rock sound and the catchy lyrics “What is Christmas with no snow, no white Christmas with no snow” leaving everyone ready for a white holiday season. Boone also surprised the audience with a beautiful performance of “You Light Up My Life” that brightened the room and brought the audience to their feet.

