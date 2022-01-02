Photo of the Day: January 2, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the Day: Williamson Medical Center (WMC) welcomed its first baby of 2022,

Yana Yashvi, January 1, at 3:15 a.m. Baby Yana is the daughter of Bhawana Priyadarshini and Kamal Kumar, and was born weighing eight pounds, 13 ounces at 21 inches long. The new baby is the couple’s second child.

“A baby girl, one of the most beautiful miracles in life, one of the greatest joys we can ever know, and one of the reasons why there is a little extra sunshine, laughter and happiness in our world today,” said parents Priyadarshini and Kumar. “She is born on the birth date of her grandfather’s that is on January first, whose blessing will always be with her and makes her shine throughout her life.”

Baby Yana was delivered by Stephanie Dallas, M.D. with Womens Group of Franklin. In celebration of Yana’s arrival as the first baby of 2022, WMC and The WMC Foundation presented the family with a special gift basket.

“What better way to start the new year than to welcome a brand new bundle of hope and joy into the world?” said Dallas. “I’m happy to have delivered Williamson Medical Center’s first baby of 2022 and am looking forward to all that this upcoming year has in store for us at WMC and Womens Group of Franklin.”

For additional information on WMC’s award-winning OB/NICU services, visit

williamsonmedicalcenter.org/OB.

