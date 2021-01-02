Photo of the Day: January 2, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo celebrates Miny Weaver (“Miss Miny”), the crossing guard at Kenrose Elementary, who celebrated her 92nd birthday on December 10.

Kenrose students and staff helped Weaver celebrate the special day with cards, signs and well-wishes. Watch our video here.

