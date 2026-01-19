Photo of the Day: January 19, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: High school seniors and current college students who live in Williamson County are encouraged to apply for a $2,000 scholarship to be awarded by Leadership Franklin.

“We are proud that Leadership Franklin has awarded more than $25,000 in scholarships to deserving Williamson County students since 2009,” said Paula Harris, Executive Director. “It’s been rewarding to see these students thrive in college and beyond. We are thrilled to raise our amount to $2,000 for this year’s recipient.”

The non-profit will award one student a $2,000 scholarship. Selection is based on a metric of scholarship application points: a combination of the strength and quality of the essay, school extra-curricular activities including sports and community outreach, and grade point average. Applicants must have a minimum 3.25 cumulative grade point average to be considered. A 500-word essay and a letter of recommendation addressed to the selection committee are required to complete the application package.

The application can be found online at www.leadershipfranklin.com/apply. Complete applications are due Friday, March 20th, 2026, at 12pm CT.

Pictured0- 2025 Leadership Franklin Scholarship recipient Reeva Lalani, daughter of Rubin and Shaban Lalani. Shown with Julian Bibb, Leadership Franklin Board Chair.

