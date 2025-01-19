Photo of the Day: January 19, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Fair Trade Services announces the promotion of Kai Elmer to the position of Vice President of National Promotion.

After starting his career at Moody Broadcasting Network in Chicago, Elmer joined the Fair Trade team in 2007 as Manager of National Promotion. He has helped champion songs to Christian radio from many artists throughout his time at the label – including MercyMe, Phil Wickham, CeCe Winans, Micah Tyler, Skillet, Colton Dixon, and more. His role has included breaking new artists to the genre, achieving numerous No. 1 songs, and developing long-standing deep relationships in the radio community.

“We are happy to announce Kai as the VP of National Promotion at FTS,” says company President Darren Elrod. “This is a well-deserved promotion for an individual that truly understands and cares how the ministry of our artists and Christian radio work together to spread the gospel message.”

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.