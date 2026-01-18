Photo of the Day: January 18, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Antiques & Garden Show was held at Music City Center on January 9th -11th with the theme of American Elegance. The weekend event featured vendors for attendees to shop, lectures on design featuring Ralph Lauren’s children David Lauren and Lauren Bush Lauren.

