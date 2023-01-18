Photo of the Day: January 18, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Factory at Franklin has been undergoing renovations including the water tower. It recently changed from green back to red and now they have added The Factory at Franklin wording to the tower.

Read more about The Factory water tower here.

***

