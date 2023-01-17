Photo of the Day: January 17, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Smoothie King will debut new smoothie bowls available now in the Nashville area.

This marks the first time Smoothie King has served a product with a spoon instead of a straw. The new bowls feature unique ingredients: three have an açai base and three have a pitaya base.

Both açai and pitaya are superfoods that are nutrient-dense and rich in antioxidants and vitamins, making them a great option for an active and balanced lifestyle. All six new Smoothie Bowls feature fresh, wholesome ingredients that will satisfy guests who are looking for a made-to-order alternative for breakfast or lunch that is satiating and full of flavor.

The Açai Bowls include:

PB Swizzle – açai blend, granola, sliced banana, diced strawberries, whole blueberries and peanut butter drizzle

The Pitaya Bowls include:

Bee Berry Sting – pitaya blend, granola, diced strawberries, diced mango, whole blueberries and honey drizzle

