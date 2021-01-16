Photo of the Day: January 16, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of Triple Crown Bakery, a full-service bakery owned by local Alena Vaughn. The bakery welcomed customers in 2016 after selling baked goods at local farmers’ markets. They were featured by Only in Your State travel site for the “World’s Best Cake.” Triple Crown Bakery recently moved to its new location on 118 4th Avenue North, Franklin.

