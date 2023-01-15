Photo of the Day: January 15, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: This Valentine’s Day, Perry’s in Cool Springs is offering two delicious options for celebrating the holiday with their special someone (and a bonus for those who want a second chance! Find the details here.

3-Course Prix Fixe Menu

Tuesday, February 14 th

Dine-in: $69 per person (before 5:30 PM)

Dine-in: $79 per person (after 5:45 PM)

To-go: $69 per person

Perry’s Valentine Candlelight Dinner for 2

Saturday, February 11 th – Tuesday, February 14 th

– Tuesday, February 14 4 PM – CLOSE

Dine-in: $185 per couple

To-go: $145 ($209 value)

“Second Chance”

For those that want to celebrate the following weekend and miss the Valentine’s weekend frenzy.

Sunday, February 19 th

Dine-in: V-Day Prix Fixe Menu: Before 5:30 PM: $59 After 5:45 PM: $69 Candlelight Dinner for 2: $175

To-go: V-Day Prix Fixe Menu To-Go: $59 Candlelight Dinner for 2 To-Go: $135



