Photo of the Day: January 15, 2023

By
Donna Vissman
-
Perry's
photo courtesy of Perry's

Photo of the day: This Valentine’s Day, Perry’s in Cool Springs is offering two delicious options for celebrating the holiday with their special someone (and a bonus for those who want a second chance! Find the details here. 

3-Course Prix Fixe Menu

  • Tuesday, February 14th
  • Dine-in: $69 per person (before 5:30 PM)
  • Dine-in: $79 per person (after 5:45 PM)
  • To-go: $69 per person

Perry’s Valentine Candlelight Dinner for 2

  • Saturday, February 11th – Tuesday, February 14th
  • 4 PM – CLOSE
  • Dine-in: $185 per couple
  • To-go: $145 ($209 value)

“Second Chance”

For those that want to celebrate the following weekend and miss the Valentine’s weekend frenzy. 

  • Sunday, February 19th
  • Dine-in:
    • V-Day Prix Fixe Menu:
      • Before 5:30 PM: $59
      • After 5:45 PM: $69
    • Candlelight Dinner for 2: $175
  • To-go:
    • V-Day Prix Fixe Menu To-Go: $59
    • Candlelight Dinner for 2 To-Go: $135

 

***

