Photo of the Day: January 15, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
Photo of the day: This Valentine’s Day, Perry’s in Cool Springs is offering two delicious options for celebrating the holiday with their special someone (and a bonus for those who want a second chance! Find the details here.
3-Course Prix Fixe Menu
- Tuesday, February 14th
- Dine-in: $69 per person (before 5:30 PM)
- Dine-in: $79 per person (after 5:45 PM)
- To-go: $69 per person
Perry’s Valentine Candlelight Dinner for 2
- Saturday, February 11th – Tuesday, February 14th
- 4 PM – CLOSE
- Dine-in: $185 per couple
- To-go: $145 ($209 value)
“Second Chance”
For those that want to celebrate the following weekend and miss the Valentine’s weekend frenzy.
- Sunday, February 19th
- Dine-in:
- V-Day Prix Fixe Menu:
- Before 5:30 PM: $59
- After 5:45 PM: $69
- Candlelight Dinner for 2: $175
- V-Day Prix Fixe Menu:
- To-go:
- V-Day Prix Fixe Menu To-Go: $59
- Candlelight Dinner for 2 To-Go: $135
***
We invite you to submit your original photos!
If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.