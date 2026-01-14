Photo of the Day: January 14, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Dry January is the perfect excuse to explore Nashville’s growing mocktail scene. These local spots are serving up flavorful sips of carefully crafted zero-proof cocktails that don’t miss the alcohol. Here’s where to go for a great drink. The next time you visit The Mall at Green Hills try Mint Condition at Hilton Green Hills. The alcohol-free refresher, Mint Condition, blends fresh mint, lime, and ginger beer to provide a zesty citrus-forward beverage. The cool & crisp mocktail will be available all month long at Härth restaurant and the hotel’s rooftop, Skybar. Find it at 3801 Cleghorn Ave, Nashville.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.