Photo of the Day: January 14, 2023

By
Donna Vissman
-
Skin Pharm
photo courtesy of Skin Pharm

Photo of the day: Skin Pharm is set to open at 5030 Carothers Parkway in Franklin on January 17th. Skin Pharm has become the GO-TO skin care provider for celebs & influencers alike, including some of country music’s hottest artists Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce, Maren Morris, Little Big Town, Lauren Lane, supermodel Taylor Hill, actress Katie Stevens, Shawn Johnson, and many more. Other Skin Pharm locations include Dallas, Charlotte, Atlanta, and Nashville. 

