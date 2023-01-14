Photo of the Day: January 14, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Skin Pharm is set to open at 5030 Carothers Parkway in Franklin on January 17th. Skin Pharm has become the GO-TO skin care provider for celebs & influencers alike, including some of country music’s hottest artists Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce, Maren Morris, Little Big Town, Lauren Lane, supermodel Taylor Hill, actress Katie Stevens, Shawn Johnson, and many more. Other Skin Pharm locations include Dallas, Charlotte, Atlanta, and Nashville.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.