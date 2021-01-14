Photo of the Day: January 14, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of The Kind Poppy, an ethically based boutique, located at 117 3rd Ave N in downtown Franklin.

They offer items like essential oils, bath salts, candles, home decor, pet products, perfume and so much more.

Watch our interview with The Kind Poppy here.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.