Photo of the Day: January 13, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: In celebration of Dolly Parton’s 80th birthday on Jan. 19, award-winning burger joint Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer (140 3rd Ave. N)—located on the ground floor of Dolly Parton’s SongTeller Hotel (set to open in 2026)—is unveiling a sweet tribute to the Queen of Country Music: the limited-time Banana Crunch CrazyShake®. Available from Monday, Jan. 12 through Jan. 31, 2026, this creation honors the entertainment icon’s roots and her love for Southern comfort food.

The Banana Crunch CrazyShake® features a banana-frosted rim lined with vanilla wafer pieces, with vanilla ice cream blended with banana pudding and more crunchy wafer pieces, creating a texture-rich experience that’s as nostalgic as it is delicious. This homage to Dolly is topped off with a freshly baked piece of Dolly Parton’s Favorite Banana Flavored Cake from her Southern Style product line, created in collaboration with Duncan Hines, and crowned with whipped cream, crumbled wafers, and a cherry for the perfect finishing touch to this show-stopping treat.

“For Dolly’s birthday, we wanted to create something that captures her sweetness and Southern roots,” said Black Tap CEO Julie Mulligan. “Her influence in the music world and beyond is undeniable, and we can’t think of a better way to celebrate this larger-than-life entertainer than with this fun, over-the-top creation. Happy birthday, Dolly!”

Take advantage of Black Tap’s special parking deal: three hours of parking for just $15 at the nearby 210 and 310 Commerce St. parking garages.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.