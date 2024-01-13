Photo of the Day: January 13, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:On Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, country music superstar Luke Bryan took his final bow on the Resorts World Theatre stage at Resorts World Las Vegas, concluding his record-breaking, two-year headlining production, “Luke Bryan VEGAS.” Bryan performed to a sold-out crowd of fans who sang along to his beloved hits like “That’s My Kind of Night,” “Play It Again,” and “Country Girl” as he performed across his one-of-a-kind moving catwalk 45 feet in the air, meeting eye-to-eye with the 5,000-person showroom one last time.

***

