Photo of the Day: January 13, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo comes from photographer Jody Nash who snapped this great shot of the Red Pony restaurant in downtown Franklin.

“I just moved from Spring Hill to Franklin and love the area! The Red Pony is where I met my boyfriend so this photo is very special to me,” Jody says.

Jody has a collection of photos for sale of her favorite spots around Franklin. Check out her photos here: https://www.facebook. com/jnashphoto/

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here.