Photo of the Day: January 12, 2026

Photo of the day: BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP announces the promotion of JAY CRUZE to National Director, Radio Strategy, rising from his previous post as Director, Southeast Promotion & Marketing for Big Machine Records. In his new role, Cruze will represent Big Machine Records, The Valory Music Co., and Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment, supporting national radio strategy across key partner platforms.

“Jay was an exceptional addition to Big Machine Records three years ago and his impact has only continued to expand across the entire label group,” says Kris Lamb, EVP/General Manager, Big Machine Records. “His deep understanding of national programming, paired with the trust and relationships he has built at radio, has become a powerful asset for our company. I am proud that the full label group will now benefit from Jay’s insight as he steps into this next chapter.

“I’m beyond grateful to Scott, Kris and the entire Big Machine team for the trust they’ve placed in me,” says Cruze. “I’ve been lucky to learn from and work with some of the best people in radio and records over the last three years, and I cannot wait to expand that by working with the entire label group in 2026. Let’s go!”

An experienced promotion and programming executive, Cruze joined Big Machine Records in 2023 from iHeartMedia, where he played a key role in shaping and executing the national programming of Country platforms for the media company. Prior to iHeartMedia, Cruze held roles in promotion with Average Joes Entertainment and Bigger Picture Group.

