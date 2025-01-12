Photo of the Day: January 12, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Raising Cane’s is set to open in Franklin on January 14, 2025. This will be the first location to open in Williamson County at 7087 Bakers Bridge Road.

