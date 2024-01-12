Photo of the Day: January 12, 2024

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo courtesy of The Harpeth Hotel

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Dry January has kicked off at the Harpeth Hotel at 1799 Kitchen & Cocktails. Try one of these options below.

  • Mi Manchi: Fresh Raspberries, Pineapple, Orgeat, Lemon *Contains Almonds 
  • Amalfi Apertif: Lyre’s Aperitif Rosso, Tonic Syrup, Elderflower Tonic, Sparkling Water, Orange

 

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

 

