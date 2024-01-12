Photo of the Day: January 12, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Dry January has kicked off at the Harpeth Hotel at 1799 Kitchen & Cocktails. Try one of these options below.

Mi Manchi : Fresh Raspberries, Pineapple, Orgeat, Lemon *Contains Almonds

: Fresh Raspberries, Pineapple, Orgeat, Lemon *Contains Almonds Amalfi Apertif: Lyre’s Aperitif Rosso, Tonic Syrup, Elderflower Tonic, Sparkling Water, Orange

