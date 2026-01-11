Photo of the Day: January 11, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum hosted a program with Steve Earle for its in-depth interview series Poets and Prophets. The series highlights songwriters who made significant contributions to country music. Earle performed a few songs during the program, which was moderated by museum writer-editor Allison Moorer and accompanied by photos, film and recordings.

One of American roots music’s most enduring and influential artists, Earle is a singer-songwriter, producer, author, playwright, radio host, actor and activist. His expansive catalog includes songs recorded by Joan Baez, the Highwaymen, Miranda Lambert, Kathy Mattea, Bob Seger and Country Music Hall of Fame members Emmylou Harris, Patty Loveless and Ricky Skaggs.

Earle has made 22 studio albums, written a book of short fiction, a novel and a play, and produced 11 albums for other artists, including Lucinda Williams’s Car Wheels on a Gravel Road. He is the host of the “Hardcore Troubadour” radio show, has appeared in several films and has had recurring roles on two HBO series, “The Wire” and “Treme.” Earle has won three Grammys for Best Contemporary Folk Album, was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2020 and joined the Grand Ole Opry in September.

Pictured-Previous Poets and Prophets honoree Gary Burr, museum writer-editor Allison Moorer, Steve Earle, Country Music Hall of Fame member Emmylou Harris, museum Circle Guard member Jay Orr and Vice President of Museum Services Michael Gray at the museum

