Photo of the Day: January 10, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Beginning in January, the shelter’s monthly rabies vaccination clinic starts at 8:30 a.m. and the line closes at 10:30 a.m. Scott Pieper, WCAC Assistant Director says ending a half hour earlier than in the past alleviates over crowdedness in the main lobby when the center opens for adoptions at 11:00 a.m.

According to Pieper, more than 70 pets on average were vaccinated during each clinic in 2025, 15 more than 2024’s average. Tennessee law requires vaccination against rabies for cats and dogs over six months of age. Vaccinations are $10 each at the shelter’s clinics and microchipping is available for $15; only cash or check payment is accepted.

