Photo of the Day: January 10, 2025

Photo of the day: If you are participating in Dry January, try this mocktail at Harriet’s Rooftop. This is a twist on a classic favorite with the Mockarita, featuring Bare Reposado for a smooth, rich flavor, perfectly complemented by zesty lime and a kick of jalapeño. The addition of agave brings just the right touch of sweetness, making this mocktail the perfect choice.

Harriet’s is located at 710 Demonbreun Street, Nashville.

