Photo of the Day: January 10, 2023

By
Donna Vissman
-
Doritos
photo courtesy of Doritos

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Introducing Doritos Sweet & Tangy BBQ – a bold experience that takes traditional BBQ flavor to ANOTHER LEVEL® with sweetness, complexspices and tanginess.  

Doritos is inviting fans to TRY ANOTHER ANGLE®— chip angle, that is— with Doritos Sweet & Tangy BBQ. Because this isn’t BBQ. This is Doritos BBQ. You can find it in the Nashville area now in all major retailers. 

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

 

WEATHER 1-10, 2022 Temps Rebound
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

