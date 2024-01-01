Photo of the Day: January 1, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Franklin-based office of Skanska joined Rocketown, a faith-based youth outreach non-profit organization, for its annual holiday “Family Dinner Night and Christmas Party” at the organization’s headquarters in Downtown Nashville. Skanska and partners helped in all phases for the event by wrapping 150 presents, stuffing 150 goodie bags, serving dinner to attendees, and judging a gingerbread house competition for youth from Middle Tennessee. This was a chance for youth attendees to celebrate the holiday season and enjoy a night filled exciting activities with their friends and family members. The event took place at Rocketown’s main campus at 601 4th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37210.

