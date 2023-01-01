Photo of the Day: January 1, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: When our service members can’t be home for the holidays, the United Service Organizations (USO) takes home to our service members. 17-year Army veteran Craig Morgan joined the nonprofit on a three-day trip, from December 19 to 21, to Germany where the country music star performed three concerts for troops and their families stationed at USAG Bavaria.

