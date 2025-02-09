Photo of the Day: February 9, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Newk’s Eatery is ready help you cheer on your favorite team for the the Big Game. Through 2/6 -2/9 for the Big Game Day Weekend, Newk’s is offering 2 Pizzas + 1 Salad for $20 at participating Newk’s Locations! Pizza offerings: Pepperoni, Sausage & Pepperoni, Margherita, Newk’s “Q” or BBQ Chicken. Salad offerings: Caesar, Greek or Garden.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.