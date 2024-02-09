Photo of the Day: February 9, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: This weekend, the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum hosted a concert and conversation with singer-songwriter Morgan Wade.



Wade independently released her debut album, Reckless, in early 2021 and signed with Sony Music Nashville that summer. In 2022, she released a deluxe edition of Reckless, and her gold-certified single “Wilder Days” gained significant airplay on country radio stations. Wade’s newest album, Psychopath, was released in August. She is featured in the “Unbroken Circle” portion of the museum’s exhibition American Currents: State of the Music alongside one of her idols, Country Music Hall of Fame member Elvis Presley, and has received nominations for the Academy of Country Music’s New Female Artist of the Year award and the Americana Music Association’s Emerging Act of the Year award.

