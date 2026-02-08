Photo of the Day: February 8, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Carousel of Dreams by Ken Means has named Bill Foley of the Franklin Noon Rotary and Joe Jensen as its 2025 Volunteers of the Year, recognizing their exceptional service and nearly 200 combined volunteer hours in support of the nonprofit, hand-carved carousel at The Factory at Franklin.

Foley logged 99.75 volunteer hours in 2025, while Jensen contributed 98.25 hours, nearly identical totals that reflect months of dedication supporting daily operations and special programs. Both men were honored for their reliability and positive impact on guests and fellow volunteers.

“This is the happiest place in Franklin,” Jensen said. “I can’t leave when I come in because it’s just so much fun. Seeing the smiles on people’s faces makes it feel like an escape, it doesn’t feel like work.”

“I love the stories, the kids and those tender moments that come with serving the community,” Foley said. “From eight weeks old to 80 years old, everyone gets to have fun, and it’s incredibly meaningful to know we’re making an impact by supporting four local charities.”

Both Foley and Jensen said they were encouraged to get involved by Lawrence “Sully” Sullivan, the Carousel’s experience manager and a volunteer, who introduced them to the organization’s volunteer program.

Volunteers play a vital role in the carousel’s mission, assisting with guest services, ensuring safety and fun as carousel attendants, providing event support and engaging with students through educational programs. In less than seven months, the Carousel of Dreams amassed nearly 1,300 volunteer hours, helping create a welcoming experience for families while supporting nonprofits across Williamson County.

The Downtown Rotary Club accounted for the largest organizational volunteer presence, contributing 158.5 hours. Volunteer support also lessens the need for paid team members, allowing the organization to give back directly to its nonprofit partners.

“Bill and Joe embody the spirit of the Carousel of Dreams,” Brandy Blanton, president and CEO of The Circle of Giving said. “We are deeply thankful for their service that allows us to create a magical experience for families while ensuring more of our resources go directly to supporting local nonprofit partners across Williamson County.”

