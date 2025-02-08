Photo of the Day: February 8, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Grammy-winning artist and songwriter Rosanne Cash recently participated in a conversation about her life, work and creative pursuits with nearly 40 students from the Nashville School of the Arts songwriting and stage band classes. The interactive conversation was coordinated by the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum and Cash in support of the museum’s educational mission.

Students engaged in the conversation and posed thoughtful questions about Cash’s songwriting process and experiences throughout her groundbreaking career. Cash was joined by Adam Ollendorff, the museum’s senior manager of music programs. NSA’s songwriting and stage band classes are led by teacher Ryan Murphey.

