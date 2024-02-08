Photo of the Day: February 8, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: It’s American Heart Month and National Wear Red Day (Go Red for Women) on February 2 drive awareness about heart health this month while hearts adorning cards, candies and commercials represent the romance and love celebrated on Valentine’s Day.

These newborns at Williamson Medical Center are here for all of it in handmade heart-inspired outfits – each with a tiny stitched heartbeat rhythm on their outfits – to kick off the heart-focused month of February.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.