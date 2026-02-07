Photo of the Day: February 7, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Battle Ground Academy recognized four senior student-athletes on Feb. 4 as they committed to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level. Joined by family, coaches, teammates, faculty, and friends, the students marked an important milestone as they officially announced where they will compete next year.

Lillian Coleman – Volleyball – Lee University

Ethan Kellum – Football – University of South Carolina

Myles Sawyers – Football – Lindsey Wilson University

Samantha Wright – Volleyball – University of the Pacific Beach

“These moments represent years of commitment, perseverance, and balance in the classroom and in competition,” said Dr. Fred Eaves, Assistant Head of School for Operations and Co-Curricular Programs. “We’re proud of the way these students have led within our athletic programs and our broader school community, and we’re excited to see them take what they’ve learned at BGA into this next chapter.”

