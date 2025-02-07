Photo of the Day: February 7, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The “Love You Like You Mean It” singer/songwriter, Kelsea Ballerini sold out Bridgestone Arena just one week ago and it was mutual admiration from artist to the crowd. After sharing, she hadn’t headlined in Nashville since 2018 after she sold out the Ryman Auditorium, her sights were set to sell out at Bridgestone. Ballerini shared, “I’ve been in this room a million times. As a fan, this is the room that I’ve seen my favorite artists. I’ve been in here for the CMAs and the CMTs and so many things and this room means so much to me.”

Kelsea’s natural charisma shown thru on every moment of the show making fans feel as if they were sharing the evening with a close friend but witnessing the makings of a rising star.

