Photo of the Day: February 7, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Cody Johnson sold out Bridgestone Arena on Friday, February 2. Not only did he sell out the arena, he broke a record for the most tickets ever sold by a male artist for their debut performance. Back in 2022, Johnson sold out FirstBank Amphitheater. The COJO nation stood to their feet when the lights were dimmed before Johnson hit the stage, and they continued for the almost two-hour show. Surprise guests included Brooks and Dunn, Randy Houser, and Johnson’s daughters, Clara Mae and Cori.

Johnson delivered an unforgettable performance mixing in songs from his latest album, Leather, released in November 2023, and fans’ favorites like “Rodeo” and “Til You Can’t.”

If you missed the show in Nashville, the closest show is in Indianapolis on March 15th. Find tickets here.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.