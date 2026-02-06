Photo of the Day: February 6, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Nothing Bundt Cakes® is rolling out a lineup of limited-time flavors for Valentine’s Day and spring, including the return of Banana Pudding Cake, the debut of the Dubai Chocolate Pop-Up flavor and a festive Chocolate Raspberry Heart Made with DOVE®.

Banana Pudding Cake (Feb. 15–April 5): A warm, comforting banana cake baked with real banana purée and real Mini NILLA® Wafers, then filled and drizzled with creamy vanilla pudding — available in all Bundt Cake sizes, while supplies last.

Dubai Chocolate Pop-Up (March 2–15): A decadent take on the viral dessert trend, starting with the brand’s Chocolate Chocolate Chip cake, filled with pistachio cream and shredded phyllo, and topped with chocolate ganache cream cheese frosting and gold sprinkles — available in Bundtlet size only for a limited two-week window, while supplies last.

Chocolate Raspberry Heart Made with DOVE® (Feb. 2–15): Created just in time for Valentine’s Day, this rich chocolate Bundtlet is filled with raspberry purée, topped with signature cream cheese frosting and finished with a silky DOVE® chocolate heart — available in Bundtlet size only.

