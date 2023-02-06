Photo of the Day: February 6, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Author and singer/songwriter Ellie Holcomb has achieved the Evangelical Christian Publishers Association (ECPA) Bronze Award for selling more than 100,000 copies of her debut children’s book, Who Sang The First Song, (B&H Publishing, 2018). The book hit the ECPA juvenile bestseller list and was a finalist for the 2019 Christian Book Award in the children’s category.

