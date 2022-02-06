Photo of the Day: February 6, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of Salvo’s Family Pizza, which will open in Spring Hill soon at 2078 Wall Street, next to Martin’s BBQ in the previous Mozzarella Bar location, which closed last November. Read more here.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.