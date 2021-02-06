Photo of the Day: February 6, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of Thai Esane, which is set to open on Monday, Feb. 8 in the Hill Center Brentwood at 203 Franklin Road, Suite 100.

Thai Esane offers specialties such as drunken noodles, larb chicken wrap, papaya salad, Bangkok wings, pineapple boat fried rice, Malaysian noodles, and more at the new location.

