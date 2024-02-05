Photo of the Day: February 5, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: White Bison is offering winter flavors.

Cinnamon Beehive Latte : Whether guests prefer hot or iced, this classic limited-time offering returns to White Bison with the unmistakable flavors of honey paired with a heavy dose of cinnamon!

: Whether guests prefer hot or iced, this classic limited-time offering returns to White Bison with the unmistakable flavors of honey paired with a heavy dose of cinnamon! Vanilla Rooibos Tea Latte : It’s tea season, and White Bison has brought back this hot Rooibos caffeine-free option. Guests will feel relaxed with the strong notes of vanilla with honey and caramel.

: It’s tea season, and White Bison has brought back this hot Rooibos caffeine-free option. Guests will feel relaxed with the strong notes of vanilla with honey and caramel. Honey Nut Macchiato: White Bison is thrilled to introduce this new approach to the macchiato. It is sure to become a guest favorite with espresso on top and a hatch pattern of real honey drizzle. Enjoy the taste of espresso and honey while the milk picks up notes of salty caramel, roasted hazelnut and vanilla.

