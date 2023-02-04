Photo of the Day: February 4, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Tracy Lawrence's authentic spirit of caring and generosity made him an easy selection for the CRS 2023 Artist Humanitarian Award.

Tracy Lawrence’s authentic spirit of caring and generosity made him an easy selection for the CRS 2023 Artist Humanitarian Award. Tracy has displayed a strong level of personal commitment in his efforts toward addressing multiple aspects of homelessness. Through the Tracy Lawrence “Mission: Possible” platform, he has raised over $2 million to help fight homelessness. In the past year, he awarded substantial funding to 14 separate organizations. His Turkey Fry and Benefit Concert consistently features “A list” artists and has served up an impressive 73,000 meals. Tracy’s Mission: Possible Celebrity Golf Classic raised $800,000 in its first two years, with country stars and golf pros stepping up to play and support.

