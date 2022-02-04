Photo of the Day: February 4, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of Camp Marymount in Fairview. For over seven decades, Camp Marymount has offered camp experiences for children in the area. Offering four overnight summer sessions – two for girls, and two for boys – to rising 1st graders thru rising 11th graders, Camp Marymount creates an atmosphere where a child can be him or herself. Find more information here.

