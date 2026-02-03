Photo of the Day: February 3, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: As Leo33 rising singer/songwriter Jenna Paulette released her 20-track Horseback (Deluxe) album on Friday, January 30, the Texas native has signed with The Erv Woolsey Company for management.

The legendary artist management company, founded in the 1980’s by its namesake Erv Woolsey and carried on by his son and CEO Clinton Woolsey and President Allen Mitchell, signed Paulette following the success of her sophomore album, Horseback in 2024. Horseback (Deluxe) will be their first project released together. Pre-save the album HERE.

“Jenna is a rare, multifaceted talent in music and beyond. Her songwriting paints vignettes that reflect her life and, coupled with her marketing savvy, she has the ability to deliver a message in a way that’s authentic and an extension of her West Texas lifestyle,” offers Mitchell before continuing, “It’s been a joy forging and expanding her connection on and off stage through meaningful partnerships with Justin Boots, Ely Cattleman and American Hat. Clinton, myself and everyone at The Erv Woolsey Co are honored to support her on this journey.”

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.