Photo of the Day: February 3, 2025

Photo of the day:The Friends of the Brentwood Library (FOBL) presented $57,000 in funding to the City of Brentwood during the Brentwood Board of Commissioners meeting as part of its ongoing mission to support the John P. Holt Brentwood Library.

$50,000 of the presentation will directly fund the library’s programming, and

$7,000 is designated for staff development for the remainder of the 2025 fiscal year.

FOBL President Tricia Allison led the presentation to the board of commissioners last

night saying, “We are excited about the future of the library and look forward to

continuing the great partnership between the City and the Friends.”

FOBL has donated approximately $1.6 million to the library over its 48-year history. It

has more than 500 members; with volunteers who sort more than 150,000 donations

each year to sell in its quarterly book sales as well as via its Amazon and eBay stores in

order to raise money for the library. In addition to funding, Friends volunteers also

donate time, totaling nearly 5,000 volunteer hours each year.

