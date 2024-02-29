Photo of the Day: February 29, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Celebrating the newly released We All Grow Up EP with a double-decker performance at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, TN, last Friday (2/16), Warner Music Nashville riser Chase Matthew was surprised backstage with two plaques for his first RIAA PLATINUM-certified “County Line” and GOLD-certified “Love You Again.” Amassing 930 MILLION global career streams (with more than 280 MILLION from “County Line”), debut single “Love You Again” is a chart-rising Top 30 single at Country radio.

