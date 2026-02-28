Photo of the Day: February 28, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Award-winning burger joint Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer is turning St. Patrick’s Day into a month-long global celebration with Guinness. A limited-time menu features a trio of Guinness-inspired creations available this March at select locations worldwide, including in downtown Nashville (140 3rd Ave. N.).

Building on last summer’s buzzworthy London debut of the Guinness CrazyShake® and Guinness Classic Milkshake, the brand is bringing the celebrated shakes, and debuting the new Guinness Burger, to New York City, Nashville, Dallas, Las Vegas, and participating Black Tap locations across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

“Guinness has a deep, rich flavor that lends itself perfectly to both sweet and savory creations,” said Black Tap Executive Chef Stephen Parker. “For St. Patrick’s Day, we wanted to create items that are indulgent, celebratory, and unmistakably Black Tap.”

The Guinness CrazyShake features a Guinness chocolate shake made with half a pint of Guinness Stout. True to Black Tap’s over-the-top style, the shake is served with a vanilla-frosted rim dipped in white chocolate chips and topped with a slice of Guinness chocolate cake, half of a brownie, whipped cream, and a chocolate drizzle.

