Photo of the Day: February 28, 2025

Photo of the day:Country Radio Seminar (CRS) 2025 wrapped up on Friday, February 21, after three days of unforgettable musical performances, insightful panels, and dynamic industry sessions.

This year’s event was a resounding success offering attendees a dynamic lineup of showcases and events including the Amazon Music Presents: “Country Heat at CRS 2025” showcase, Warner Music Nashville’s Luncheon, Bob Kingsley’s Acoustic Alley, “Team UMG” at the Ryman, BBR Music Group Decades Party, Big Machine Label Group’s Luncheon, and the highly anticipated New Faces of Country Music Show and Dinner.

The annual New Faces of Country Music® Show, sponsored by ACM and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, closed out CRS 2025. The New Faces Show has played a pivotal role in the careers of almost every major country star. It is also one of the week’s biggest highlights and includes the CRS/Country Aircheck Awards. The New Faces of Country Music Class of 2025 includes Zach Top, Dasha, Drew Baldridge, Ashley Cooke, and Warren Zeiders.

