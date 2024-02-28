Photo of the Day: February 28, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Darrell Waltrip Subaru today joined forces with Operation Warm® and The Well Outreach to donate more than 280 brand-new winter coats.

During a gifting event for local children experiencing urgent need situations. Volunteers at the event helped fit children for a new coat in their favorite color during a free and engaging shopping experience.

Darrell Waltrip Subaru made the apparel donation as part of Subaru Loves to Help®, a national initiative championed by Subaru of America, Inc. that helps share comfort, hope and confidence with children and adults experiencing homelessness and urgent-need situations.

