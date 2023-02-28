Photo of the Day: February 28, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: John Carter Cash and his wife Ana Cristina Cash performed at Nashville Soccer Club’s Man In Black Match in Nashville’s Geodis Park to honor the life and legacy of his father Johnny Cash. In front of a sold-out crowd on the eve of Johnny Cash’s 91st birthday, John Carter performed the Nashville SC Guitar Riff to kick off the match, which was then followed by a touching halftime performance tribute alongside Ana Cristina, which included a medley of Johnny Cash hits including “I Walk The Line” and “Ring of Fire.”

The game – which resulted in a 2-0 win over New York City FC – marked the first time that Nashville SC donned their new Man in Black Kit. Designed to honor the legacy and life of one of the most influential singer-songwriters of all time – and created in collaboration with the estate of Johnny Cash.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.