Photo of the Day: February 28, 2021

Today’s photo is of Five Points Post Office in downtown Franklin. The Five Points Post Office was erected in 1924. By 1991, the building was placed on one the most endangered sites in America by the National Trust for Historic Preservation due to the fact the United States Post Office announced its closure. The building was purchased by the City of Franklin in 2007 who sublet the building to FirstBank with the condition it remain a post office for the next twenty years. Today, it serves as a contractor post office outlet serving those in downtown Franklin.

