Photo of the Day: February 27, 2026

Photo of the day: The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum hosted a program with Josh Osborne for its in-depth interview series Poets and Prophets. The series highlights songwriters who made significant contributions to country music. Osborne performed a few songs during the program, which was moderated by museum writer-editor Allison Moorer and accompanied by photos, film and recordings.

Osborne began writing songs as a teenager. Born in Pike County, Kentucky, he moved to Nashville immediately after high school graduation in 1998 and signed his first publishing deal shortly thereafter. Osborne honed his craft for more than a decade before hitting his stride in the 2010s and earning his first #1 song with Country Music Hall of Fame member Kenny Chesney’s “Come Over” in 2012. Now one of Nashville’s go-to tunesmiths, he has scored more than 30 additional #1s, including “Drunk Last Night” (Eli Young Band); “Leave the Night On” and “Body Like a Back Road” (Sam Hunt); “One Man Band” (Old Dominion); “Sangria” and “My Eyes” (Blake Shelton) and “Sand in My Boots” (Morgan Wallen).

Osborne has won two Grammys for Best Country Song — in 2014 for “Merry Go ’Round” and in 2025 for “The Architect.” Both songs were recorded by Kacey Musgraves and co-written with her and Shane McAnally. He was named ASCAP’s Country Songwriter of the Year in 2021 and NSAI’s Songwriter of the Year in 2019. In 2014, Osborne’s name was added to the Country Music Highway (U.S. Route 23), which runs through his home county in Kentucky.

