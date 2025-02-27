Photo of the Day: February 27, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum hosted a discussion with author Geoffrey Himes about his recently published book “In-Law Country: How Emmylou Harris, Rosanne Cash, and Their Circle Fashioned a New Kind of Country Music, 1968–1985.” He was joined by Grammy-winning artist and songwriter Rodney Crowell, who is featured in the book. The museum’s Senior Director of Editorial Paul Kingsbury led the book talk.

Published by the museum’s CMF Press and distributed by the University of Illinois Press, “In-Law Country” is about the musical community that grew up around Harris, Cash and their collaborators and friends. Between 1968 and 1985, that close-knit musical community took country traditions that had gone out of style on country radio and rock and folk innovations that had never been accepted by the country music format and made them into hits. Through Himes’s many interviews as well as in-depth research, the book explores the lives and influential works of Harris, Cash, Crowell, Guy Clark, Gram Parsons, Ricky Skaggs, Clarence White, Townes Van Zandt and others from this fruitful movement. Himes has won numerous awards for writing about music in the New York Times, No Depression, Rolling Stone, Washington Post and other publications since 1975.

The book talk was filmed and will premiere later as part of the museum’s Live at the Hall digital programs series, available to stream on the museum’s website. The book is now available in hardcover and paperback on the museum’s website and in the Museum Store, as well as in bookstores nationwide and other retail outlets.

